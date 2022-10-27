Christmas shoppers to be allowed free parking in Greystones

Greystones Municipal District Council has agreed to suspend parking charges for the first two hours on Saturdays in December in a boost for Christmas shoppers.

Drivers are reminded that they will still have to park legally and this action only applies to Council-owned car parking areas. The decision was agreed unanimously at the Council's October meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Stephen Stokes welcomed the move, saying: "I was delighted to propose this at the October meeting of Greystones Municipal District. Hopefully it will provide a festive boost to shoppers and local businesses."

He added: "It's been a tough couple of years for local businesses. They will need all the support that they can get. It's also nice to create a relaxed atmosphere for local shoppers too with this initiative."

Pay parking operates in most areas of Greystones from Monday to Saturday from 10a.m. to 6p.m. and is managed on behalf of Wicklow County Council by APCOA Parking. Parking costs €1 per hour with a minimum payment of 10c. A charge of €3 applies in the all day parking zones.

The free parking initiative will start on Saturday, December 3 and will continue each Saturday, concluding Christmas Eve (December 24).