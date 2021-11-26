Christmas in the Village event in Shankill is cancelled

The Shankill Christmas in the Village event has been cancelled.

The afternoon of festive fun had been scheduled for Sunday, November 28. However, organisers said they decided to cancel the event due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“It is with much regret and heavy hearts that due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases and with the safety of everyone uppermost in our minds we have taken the difficult decision to cancel Christmas in the Village,” organisers said in a post on social media.

Organisers said anyone would had bought tickets for Santa at Christmas in the Village would receive a full refund.

Organised by the Shankill Business Group, Brady's of Shankill and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, it was expected that Christmas in the Village was expected to include plenty of family friendly entertainment.