Christmas food appeal in Arklow

The Arklow Community Action Resource Centre is seeking help from the Arklow community for their food appeal as it’s that time of year again and this year more than ever individuals and families need our help and support following loss of Income.

The group is looking for donations of non-perishable food such as canned goods, cereals, tea, sugar, and sweets.

It is also looking for the likes of toiletries along with new or nearly new clothes or toys.

Other options for people donating is to do up a gift bag or box for an older person or have a food collection with friends and family.

The group will be at Tesco, Arklow on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to collect food and other items.

Alternatively, call Shiela on 086 076 4150, Leanne Walker on 085 118 1684, or PJ on 086 844 9781 to arrange your donation outside of this time.

Chairperson of the Arklow Community Action Resource Centre Shiela Busher said: “Once again I would like to thank all those that have helped us over the year in any way. Without your help we couldn’t continue to do this kind of work and help so many people that are struggling.”