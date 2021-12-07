Christmas decoration spotted rolling down Bray streets as Storm Barra batters Wicklow

A screenshot from the video posted online of the Christmas decoration rolling down Castle Street in Bray has been shared on social media. Credit; Twitter

Motorists in Bray have been urged to take care after video emerged of a large Christmas decoration rolling on streets in the town.

A giant silver ball was spotted this morning rolling on Castle Street, past a number of businesses, as Storm Barra hit Wicklow. Passers-by posted a video of the ball on social media.

Met Ireland has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain alert for Wicklow, which will remain in force until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.

“Storm Barra will bring widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely. Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely," forecasters said.