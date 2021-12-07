Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.7°C Dublin

Christmas decoration spotted rolling down Bray streets as Storm Barra batters Wicklow

A screenshot from the video posted online of the Christmas decoration rolling down Castle Street in Bray has been shared on social media. Credit; Twitter Expand

Close

A screenshot from the video posted online of the Christmas decoration rolling down Castle Street in Bray has been shared on social media. Credit; Twitter

A screenshot from the video posted online of the Christmas decoration rolling down Castle Street in Bray has been shared on social media. Credit; Twitter

A screenshot from the video posted online of the Christmas decoration rolling down Castle Street in Bray has been shared on social media. Credit; Twitter

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Motorists in Bray have been urged to take care after video emerged of a large Christmas decoration rolling on streets in the town.

A giant silver ball was spotted this morning rolling on Castle Street, past a number of businesses, as Storm Barra hit Wicklow. Passers-by posted a video of the ball on social media. 

Met Ireland has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain alert for Wicklow, which will remain in force until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

“Storm Barra will bring widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely. Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely," forecasters said.

Read More

Privacy