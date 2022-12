Christmas and New Year Mass times in Bray, Greystones and surrounds

Mass will be celebrated in churches across Wicklow this festive season.

Holy Redeemer Church, Bray

Communal Celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation for the four Parishes in Bray, Christmas Eve: 12p.m.

Christmas Eve: Mass, 12p.m., 6p.m. and 8p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 10.30a.m. and 12p.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Mass,

10a.m.

December 27: No Mass.

December 28 30: 10a.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10a.m. and 6p.m. (Vigil Mass)

New Year’s Day: Mass 10:30a.m. and 12p.m.



St Fergal’s Church, Bray

Christmas Eve: Confession; 10a.m. to 11a.m. Family Mass, 6p.m. Vigil Mass 9p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 8a.m. and 10.30a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Mass, 9:30a.m.

December 27: Mass 9:30a.m.

December 28: Mass 9:30a.m.

December 29: No Mass

December 30: Mass, 10.30a.m.

New Year’s Eve: Mass 7p.m (Vigil).

​

St Peter’s Church, Bray

Christmas Eve: Mass, 5.30p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 9.30a.m. and 11.30a.m.

​

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Bray

Christmas Eve: Mass, 6.30p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 9a.m., 10.30a.m. and 12p.m.



St Anne’s Church, Shankill

Christmas Eve: Mass, 10a.m., 6p.m., 8p.m. and 10p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 8a.m. 10a.m. and 12p.m.

St Stephen’s Day through to December 30: Mass, 10a.m.

New Year’s Eve: Mass, 10a.m. and 6:30p.m.

New Year’s Day: Mass 10a.m., 12p.m. and 6p.m.

Holy Rosary Church, Greystones

Christmas Eve: Mass, 5p.m. and 8p.m.

Christmas Day,: Mass, 11.30a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: 11a.m.

​

St Kilian’s Church, Blacklion

Christmas Eve: Mass, 6p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 10a.m.

​

St Anthony’s Church, Kilcoole

Christmas Eve: Mass,7p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 10a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: 10a.m.



St Mochanog’s Church, Kilmacanogue

Christmas Eve: Mass, 6p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 10a.m.



St Mary’s Church, Enniskerry

Christmas Eve: Prayer Service 10:15a.m., Mass 6p.m., Night Mass of Christmas 9p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 11a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Mass 10:15a.m.



St Kevin’s Church, Glencree

Christmas Day: Mass, 9a.m.

​

St Patrick’s Church, Curtlestown

Christmas Day: Mass, 10a.m.



Sacred Heart Church, Moneystown

Christmas Day: Mass, 10a.m.

​

St Laurence O’Toole Church, Roundwood

Christmas Eve: Mass, 7p.m.

​

St Joseph’s Church, Newtownmountkennedy

Christmas Eve: Mass, 5p.m. and 7p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass, 8.30a.m. and 11.30a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Mass 11a.m.

​

The Holy Spirit Oratory, Newcastle

Christmas Day: Mass 9a.m.

​

St Patrick’s Church, Kilquade

Christmas Eve: Mass 10p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass 12p.m.

​

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray

Christmas Eve: Service 7.30p.m.

Christmas Day: Service 10.30am (followed by Holy communion)

New Year’s Day: Morning Prayer 11a.m.

​

Crinken St James (Shankill)

Christmas Day: Communion Service 9:30 a.m. Morning Praise 10:30a.m.

​

St Patrick’s Church, Greystones

Christmas Eve: First Eucharist of Christmas, 9p.m.

Christmas Day: Family Service 10:30a.m.



St Patrick’s, Powerscourt

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 9p.m.

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8.30a.m.; Family Service 11a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Holy Communion, 10.30a.m

​

Kilbride Church, Bray

Christmas Day: Family Service 10a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Holy Communion, 11a.m

​

St Matthews, Newtownmountkennedy

Christmas Day: Holy Communion 10:45 a.m.

​

Newcastle Church

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 11.30p.m.

Christmas Day: Family Service, 12p.m.

​

Calary Church

Christmas Day: Communion, 9.30a.m.