Christmas and New Year Mass times for west Wicklow

Mass will be celebrated in churches across Wicklow this festive season.

Church of Our Lady, Blessington

Christmas Eve: Mass at 6 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass at 10 a.m., St Stephen’s Day: Mass at 10 a.m.

​

St Joseph’s Church, Valleymount

Christmas Day: Mass at 10 a.m.

​

Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Lacken

Christmas Eve: Mass at 7.30 p.m.

​

Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel

Christmas Day: Mass at 11.30 a.m.

​

St Brigid’s Church, Manor Kilbride

Christmas Eve: Mass at 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass at 11 a.m.

St Stephen’s Day: Mass at 9 a.m.

​

Eadestown Church

Christmas Eve: Mass at 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass at 11.30 a.m.

​

Kilteel Church

Christmas Day: Mass at 10 a.m.

​

St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin

Christmas Eve: Mass at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

​

St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass

Christmas Eve: Mass at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Mass at 11 a.m.

​

St Mary’s Church, Stratford on Slaney

Christmas Eve: Mass at 8 p.m.

​

Grange Con Church

Christmas Day: Mass at 9.30 a.m.

​

Church of Ireland

​

Rathvilly Church

Christmas Eve: Mass at 8 p.m.

​

Ballynure Church

Christmas Day: Mass at 9 a.m.

​

Baltinglass Church

Christmas Day: Mass at 11 a.m.

​

Stratford Church

Christmas Day: Mass at 10.15 a.m.