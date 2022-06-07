Wicklow

Children enjoy decorating gingerbread as part of masterclass at Ukraine Hub

Mark Gavrylovskyi.

Jess Clarke from Wicklow Town

Mark Gavrylovskyi and Tetiana Halytska

G

Xavier Swan

Alex Kareba

Mark Gavrylovskyi

V

Myles Buchanan

CHILDREN of all ages, as well as adults, took part in some ‘art therapy’ at the Ukraine Hub in Wicklow town as they decorated some tasty gingerbread treats.

The masterclass was held by Tetiana Haltska, a Ukrainian baker originally from a town near Kiev. She fell in love with making gingerbread about eight years ago. She only recently arrived in Wicklow, but used to teach classes for both children and adults back in her homeland.

Tetiana considers her baking classes as ‘art therapy’ because it draws people together as they focus on baking their own delicious goodies.

Children involved in the masterclass took great delight in decorating their gingerbread, and had even more fun gobbling them up once they were finished.

Tetiana also sold some of her own homemade gingerbread, with all the proceeds going towards the support of Ukraine.

