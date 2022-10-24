Child car seat safety service returns to County Wicklow

The face-to-face child car seat checking service returns to Bray and Arklow in County Wicklow this week after a two-year absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

On October 27 the Road Safety Authority (RSA) team will be in Arklow at Pettitt's SuperValu on the Wexford Road and the following day, October 28, they will be at SuperValu on Castle Street in Bray.

The RSA says more than half of child car seats checked by its ‘Check it Fits ‘service are incorrectly fitted and need some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit. If a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

Car seats may seem simple to install, but the installation is often easy to get wrong. The RSA have found that almost a third of seats fitted incorrectly needed major adjustments.

A Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA said: “We know parents are not intentionally putting children in danger and it is an education issue. To help address this problem, the RSA Check it Fits service will visit County Wicklow, to help parents and ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted.

“Having a correctly fitted car seat is a simple measure parents, grandparents and guardians can take to ensure children are safe while travelling by car. I would encourage people to visit the Check it Fits service when it comes to County Wicklow and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely.”

The service is free of charge and takes between 10 to 15 minutes and runs from 10a.m. to 5.30p.m. It is a walk-in service, no appointment needed.

The RSA stresses: “It is important to use your child car seat correctly every single time during a car journey so parents should regularly check the fitting of your child car seat or get it rechecked at a Check it Fits service.

"For example, if you got your child car seat fitted in winter now coming into the summer months you may need to tighten the harness as your children are wearing lighter clothes. If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the Check it Fits experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.”

Visit www.rsa.ie/checkitfits for more information and specific locations of the free service.