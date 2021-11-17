Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council to resign in January to take up new role

Frank Curran took on the position of Wicklow County Council Chief Executive in September 2017.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Frank Curran, will be resigning from his position in January.

Mr Curran told elected members of Wicklow County Council that he will be resigning in the New Year to take up the position of Chief Executive of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The Waterford native took on the role of Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council in September 2017, and during his time in the position has built up a considerable reputation, especially for his success in securing funding for various projects throughout the county from different funding streams.

Read More

Mr Curran had been Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council from February 2014, before taking on his role of Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council.

He previously served as a Director of Services with Waterford County Council from 2007 to 2014, as Senior Executive Officer from 2004 to 2007 and Senior Executive Engineer from 2002 to 2004.

Prior to that he was Assistant Resident Engineer for the Southern Cross Motorway with Dun Loaghaire-Rathdown County Council from 1998 to 2000.