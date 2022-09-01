Champion jockey Colin Keane teaches children at Festina Lente ahead of Irish Champions Weekend

Three-time champion jockey Colin Keane rides a pony called Ginger through the grounds of Festina Lente. He was visiting ahead of the Longines Irish Champion Weekend, which some of Festina Lente’s ponies will attend. Photo: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Bray’s Festina Lente, Ireland’s top equine and horticultural learning charity, enjoyed a visit from three-time champion jockey Colin Keane on Tuesday. The famous rider took some of the children at the centre for a hack around the grounds on pony Ginger and then gave the children some riding lessons and top tips.

Colin was visiting ahead of horse racing’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and The Curragh.

Festina Lente is the official charity partner on day one of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown Racecourse, which takes place on Saturday, September 10.

Colin said: “I was delighted to visit Festina Lente and see the brilliant work they do. It was great to see the smiles on the children’s faces and to see kids from all backgrounds enjoying riding the ponies – some of them were even riding for the first time and loved it.”

He added: “Horses can do great things for the human spirit and are a great leveller and it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from – you could see that today in the connection the girls had with the ponies they were riding.

"Pretty quickly, I could see some great horsemanship – there might be a jockey or two among them for sure. I’m delighted some of Festina Lente’s therapy ponies are coming to Longines Irish Champions Weekend, it’s a great addition to a great weekend of racing!”

The Festina Lente foundation was formed 35 years ago and has grown in to a large venture. Roughly 450 people access its services each week. Presently the centre is planning a move to a new 41-acre home a short drive from its Old Connaught Avenue base to Belfield House, Co Wicklow. The move will increase capacity and allow more people to benefit from the charity.

One of the programmes that will be showcased at Longines Irish Champions Weekend is the Mobile Equine Outreach Programme, which sees their miniature shetland pony team visit those who cannot come to their Equestrian Learning Centre, so they can experience the benefits of spending time with Alannah and Siofra, or Bob and Sean.

They visit schools, nursing homes, hospitals and lots of other venues.