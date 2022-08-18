Chakra by Jaipur in Greystones crowned Best Restaurant in Wicklow

The team from Chakra by Jaipur in Greystones celebrate winning Best Restaurant and Best Chef in Wicklow at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022, Leinster Regional Award. Photo: Paul Sherwood

CHAKRA by Jaipur Indian restaurant in Greystones won Best Wicklow Restaurant at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards, held in the Knightsbrook Hotel, County Meath on Tuesday.

More than 900 restaurant and food outlet owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the awards event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards. Prizes in each category were awarded to one outlet in each Leinster county.

Top prize in Wicklow, Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants, was awarded to Chakra by Jaipur. Dinesh Chander of Chakra by Jaipur won Best Chef sponsored by BWG Foodservice.

Pamela Walsh and Brett Stephenson of Wicklow Way Wines were winners in the Local Food Hero category sponsored by The Irish Times.

The Strawberry Tree in Macreddin Village was the Wicklow winner in the Best Sustainable Practises category sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland.

Vital Health Café in Wicklow town was a category winner for Best Free From sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

The Tea Rooms in Russborough House were the Best Café winner sponsored by Illy. Sika Restaurant was recognised as Best Wine Experience sponsored by Bibendum Ireland.

Hollywood Inn was a winner in the Best Emerging Irish Cuisine category sponsored by FBD.

John Condren of The Old Ship was recognised as Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services.

Pink Salt Indian Restaurant won the Best World Cuisine sponsored by San Pellegrino, and Best Newcomer sponsored by Square went to Mortimers.

The Dying Cow won Pub of the Year sponsored by Jameson, and the award for Best Casual Dining went to The Enniskerry Inn. Wicklow Heather Restaurant and House won Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by Frylite.

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Worldpay from FIS went to Butler and Barry Gastrobar. Best Customer Service went to Daata Greystones.

Speaking at the Leinster Regional Awards Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said: “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

“The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin.