Celebrity chef John Torode visits Garden County as part of new travelogue series

John Torode with Lisa Wilkinson while filming in The Wicklow Escape.

CELEBRITY chef John Torode visits the Garden County as part of a new travelogue series which airs on the Food Network UK.

‘John Torode’s Ireland’ is also available on discovery+.

The six-part TV series will follow the MasterChef judge as he tours, tastes and cooks his way around Ireland. Filming took place earlier this year and was supported by Tourism Ireland.

In episode one, viewers will see Torode visit Dublin and Wicklow. During the series he’ll be meeting local food producers, farmers and some of our well-known chefs.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new six-part TV series, ‘John Torode's Ireland’. With a large audience right across Britain set to tune into the series on the Food Network UK and discovery+, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Wicklow and Ireland – showcasing our delicious local produce and beautiful landscapes. It will remind viewers across Britain that Ireland is a great choice for a holiday with a wonderful culinary offering.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

As part of his Wicklow experience, Torode visited The Wicklow Escape in Donard, where he met with owner Lisa Wilkinson.