Cathaoirleach of Arklow District not invited to speak at sod-turning ceremony

Councillors disappointed that a local voice was not heard at event

The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant will be constructed on the old Wallboard Factory site. Photo; Irish Water Expand

Eimear Dodd

Local councillors have expressed disappointment that the Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District did not have the chance to speak at the sod-turning ceremony for the long-awaited wastewater treatment plant.

While all councillors welcomed the turning of the sod at the old Wallboard Factory, some were disappointed that the district’s cathaoirleach was not invited to speak during the ceremony. Councillors heard during their September meeting that Irish Water had arranged the ceremony, which had followed the protocols set down by the organisation.

Cllr Peir Leonard (Ind) expressed disappointment that Cathaoirleach Cllr Miriam Murphy (Ind) had not been invited to speak during the ceremony.

