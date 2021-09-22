Cathaoirleach of Arklow District not invited to speak at sod-turning ceremony

Local councillors have expressed disappointment that the Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District did not have the chance to speak at the sod-turning ceremony for the long-awaited wastewater treatment plant.

While all councillors welcomed the turning of the sod at the old Wallboard Factory, some were disappointed that the district’s cathaoirleach was not invited to speak during the ceremony. Councillors heard during their September meeting that Irish Water had arranged the ceremony, which had followed the protocols set down by the organisation.

Cllr Peir Leonard (Ind) expressed disappointment that Cathaoirleach Cllr Miriam Murphy (Ind) had not been invited to speak during the ceremony.

“As an independent councillor and a woman, it was disappointing that Cllr Murphy did not get to speak on behalf of the community. In future, we need to make sure that the Cathaoirleach gets to reflect the sentiments of constituents,” she said.

Cllr Murphy said she was hurt that she hadn’t been asked to speak. She was told this was due to protocol. She questioned why the Cathaoirleach of a district where a major project was starting should not be invited to speak.

District manager Colm Lavery told councillors that Irish Water had arranged the event in conjunction with the office of the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. The local authority was informed of the running order on the day. Only two of the local authority’s officials had been invited to attend the event.

Mr Lavery said he was disappointed that other people who had worked on the project over many years had not been invited to attend a “momentous day for Arklow and the future”.

He pointed out that the local authority’s protocols would have provided an opportunity for the Cathaoirleach of the district to speak. He apologised that Cllr Murphy did not get this chance during the sod-turning ceremony.

Cllr Murphy said she accepted the omission had nothing to do with the local authority, remarking that many other people involved had not had the opportunity to attend the event.

During the discussion, Mr Lavery told councillors that the construction of the plant is expected to cause some disruption to traffic flow in the town. As several projects are scheduled to take place at the same time, Mr Lavery said the district iss hoping to co-ordinate the work so it would take place in the same area at the same time.

The impact of the construction work on traffic would also be looked at by consultants as part of the transport study of Arklow.

Cllr Murphy acknowledged the town is facing disruption, but said the work would benefit Arklow.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke (FG) said he is “delighted” that the project had reached this stage of development. He paid tribute to the people in the town who had campaigned over many years for the new wastewater treatment plant.

Cllr Leonard (Ind) highlighted the importance of communication during construction with the local community. She suggested the district arrange a meeting with Irish Water and the new owners of the Alps site to look at the design of a tank due to be installed at the base of the castle, which has potential to be a “significant attraction” for the town.

Cllr Pat Kennedy (FF) paid tribute to the work of local councillors and other public representatives past and present who had lobbied for the plant. He argued that the sale of the Alps site coupled with the new plant represent a “new beginning” for Arklow, which had once been the “employment hotspot of south Wicklow”.

He thanked the district manager and former district engineer John Bowes for their hard work on the project. Cllr Kennedy also highlighted the calls, emails and lobbying carried out by the district’s longest serving member Cllr Pat Fitzgerald (FF) to achieve the new plant.

Cllr Murphy remembered all those who in the community who had pushed for the new plant, but passed away before it became a reality. She thanked them for their hard work.

Cllr Fitzgerald recalled receiving a call from Minister Darragh O’Brien while in the post office.

“I knew then we were on the road to getting the plant,” he said, recalling the many people who had worked hard for this moment.

Cllr Tommy Annesley (FF) said many people in the town were delighted to see work beginning on the plant even if it would cause some disruption to traffic during construction. He said the sod-turning ceremony had been one of “the proudest days of my life”.