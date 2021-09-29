Carraig Eden in Greystones win two housing awards

Officials from Wicklow County Council and Tiglin along with service users at Carraig Eden mark the occasion.

Carraig Eden in Greystones has won two awards at the Irish Council for Social Housing Community Housing Awards.

The awards took place on Thursday and were presented by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliand.

The public had the chance to vote for the project they felt most deserving of recognition.

Carraig Eden, a transitional supported accommodation for residents in Greystones, scooped the Collaboration and the inaugural Public Choice Award.

The focus was on the collaboration between Tiglin and Wicklow County Council to save and refurbish the facility when it was at risk of closing.

Ark Housing’s Carraigbrae was also shortlisted for an award in the homelessness award category.

Chair of Ark Housing and Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr. Aoife Flynn Kenned, said that it was a huge achievement for Ark Housing to be shortlisted for an ICSH Award.

"As a small charity and approved housing body to be shortlisted among some of the biggest operators in the country, both local authorities and charities, we are very humbled,” she said.

Cllr. Flynn Kennedy outlined the charity's background. Ark Housing has been working silently since 2007 to provide accommodation for homeless families and individuals in Bray and North Wicklow. Currently providing 27 permanent homes for 10 individuals and 17 families, including 40 children. Homes are located in Bray, Greystones, Newtownmountkennedy and Rathnew.

The charity is funded through grants to purchase homes, fundraising and income derived from their charity shop at Bray Recycle Centre supports ongoing tenancy sustainment, property maintenance and has also funded the purchase of accommodation.

"We are a community charity, reacting to a real need,” said Cllr Flynn Kennedy. “Ark Housing is about real action. Without the support of the community and our volunteers, we would be unable to do this important work. With them we can continue to provide more homes and have a positive impact on people's lives.'

Meanwhile, the Carraig Eden facility in Greystones had recently hosted a visit from President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

The property is home to two guest speakers at the awards. They shared their insights on the importance of having such support, safety and security for those who have made every effort to escape the crippling effects of addiction and the fear gripping reality of homelessness.

Danny, having experienced the reality of living on the streets said “Carraig Eden provided me with a place where people knew what recovery was and how to sustain it. It helped me put a value on my life.”

Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson of Tiglin, also spoke about what the facility means to those who live there.

“Carraig Eden bridges the gap that many fall into after rehabilitation,” he said.

“It’s a buffer against people entering homelessness and Wicklow County Council said yes, let’s fight for this.

“I salute the staff at Tiglin and residents at Carraig Eden who were willing to stand up and fight to save this vital service,” he said. “We look forward to working with Wicklow County Council over the future.

“September is International Recovery Month, what a way to see the month draw to a close as the award recognises that those in recovery from addiction are deeply valued,” said Mr McCarthy.

“It is such an honour that Tiglin, alongside Wicklow County Council, has taken hold of an award that recognises the collaboration that was behind this success.”

Gillian Power, Senior Executive Engineer at Wicklow County Council said: “This award is all about collaboration and Wicklow County Council couldn't have asked for a better partner in Tiglin.

“They are an amazing organisation who bring hope and support to people who have temporarily lost their way in life.”

The project came from the brink of disaster, with news five years ago that the house was going on the market. The council was able to buy Carraig Eden and retain its vital services.

In 2016, Wicklow County Council became aware that Carraig Eden in Greystones was being sold, putting the 30 residents at risk of homelessness.

Wicklow County Council swiftly collaborated with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and funding was secured to purchase and upgrade the dilapidated building into a transitional supported accommodation facility, operated by Tiglin.

The residents would experience improved living conditions in the intervening years.

Former draughty and shared bedrooms and bathrooms were transformed into 35 en-suite single bedrooms wrapped up in a super insulated exterior to create a low energy building. Carraig Eden now provides the residents with high quality, modern, independent living accommodation, encapsulating the best of sustainable design in a re-imagined deep retrofit building, while at the same time providing them with support from the Tiglin community through the shared living facilities and access to the support team.

Carraigbarre House in Bray is a protected structure originally built in 1816 as a two story home but later used as a bathing lodge and then converted in the 1950s to a school. It has been respectfully restored and converted into four individual units of housing, one two bedroom apartment and three one bedroom apartments.

Ark Housing provides long term secure accommodation to those who are at risk or experiencing homelessness. Isolation and exclusion may often be experienced by those accessing emergency accommodation and transitional housing.

Carraigbrae House offers secure long term homes within a small community of only four units with access to medical, mental health and support services as well as local community services.

Cork City Council Housing Department secured the overall national winner award at Allianz-sponsored awards.

Donal McManus, Chief Executive of the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) said: "Members of the public voted wisely when they chose Carraig Eden for our first ever Public Choice Award.

“Receiving the highest number of votes from the more than 5,000 voters, the entry is a collaborative project between Wicklow County Council and the approved housing body Tiglin.

“The landmark building faced demolition and has been beautifully restored to provide 35 en-suite transitional supported accommodation units, operated by Tiglin. Judges applauded Wicklow County Council, who championed this project, demonstrating what can be done when the will is there.”