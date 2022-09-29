Carnew National School hosts children’s fitness initiative

Carnew National School hosted the popular children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’ last week, as it resumed its programme of in-person school visits following a two-year hiatus during Covid.

Delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Fyffes, the visits saw some 100 pupils participate in the active workout which included advice on healthy eating, demonstrations of exercises young people should do and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

Carnew National School teacher Claire Gregan said: “All the children thoroughly enjoyed it. It was lashing rain outside, so we had to it in the classroom, but it was great fun anyway.

“They learned some fundamental exercise movements they can do at home, which they really liked. They also got a free banana and a drinks bottle.”

Continuing until next March, it is expected that some 7,500 pupils nationwide will participate in the interactive fitness sessions, adding to the over-20,000 pupils who have taken part in it since it was first launched in 2018.

Schools interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie