Carnew clubs raise over €7,000 for Community Care

Michael Rock and Aoife Darcy of Carnew Emmets GAA and Camogie clubs present the cheque from their fundraising initiative to Fr Martin Casey, along with Anne Kavanagh, manager of Carnew Community Care, Mick Green, Carnew Emmets GAA Club treasurer, and residents and staff of Carnew Community Care in the Millenium Garden at the centre. Photo; Brendan Lawrence.

Fundraising efforts by two Carnew clubs saw a cheque for a fantastic €7,700 presented to Carnew Community Care.

Aoife Darcy and Michael Rock of Carnew Emmets GAA and Camogie clubs handed over a cheque for €7,075 to Fr Martin Casey, chairperson of Carnew Community Care on Friday, August 27 in the Carnew Community Care Millennium Garden. Residents and Carnew Day Centre staff were also present at the socially distanced event.

Fr. Casey asked Aoife and Michael to thank the club members for organising the event a second year in a row to raise funds for the local service.

“We were overwhelmed with the generosity of spirit of the club and all those who supported the fundraisers both in 2020 and 2021 the total of over €21,000 raised is a significant help to our Day Centre and Village at a time when our usual fundraising events have been severely curtailed,” Fr Casey said.

Anne Kavanagh, Centre Manager, said that the monies raised were being well spent and had been used towards the purchase of a blast chiller for the kitchen, a piece of equipment that would significantly enhance the capacity of the local Meals on Wheels service. In addition, the monies have helped with day-to-day costs and are being put towards urgently needed work in the village area.

Anne thanked all those who contributed financially, individuals and businesses alike. “Since I took up the position as Manager a year ago now I found the support of the local community incredible especially during Covid where many businesses are themselves struggling,” she said.

Michael and Aoife commented that the club members and friends had exceeded the target of 2,000km over the Easter weekend and thanked all those who got involved by walking, running, cycling and donating. Aoife said that she was astounded by the residents and staff who had clocked up 909km before the club had started the drive towards the 2,000km target. Michael was in awe of the lively residents who unable to walk a distance braved blustery winds to do some outdoor chair exercises with the Day Centre nurse Rena Byrne.

Fr. Casey concluded the event by thanking everyone for their attendance and for their continued support for Carnew Community Care.