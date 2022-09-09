Car wash manager organises Sunday fundraiser for paralysed Wicklow man

The manager of the car wash where paralysed Arklow man Jaroslaw Kula worked is holding an open day this Sunday 11, to raise funds for his ailing friend and colleague.

The Arklow community was rocked earlier this month when news broke that well liked 44-year-old car wash assistant Jaroslaw ‘Jarek’ Kula had been paralysed from the neck down after an abscess was found on his spine.

Jaroslaw moved to Arklow from southern Poland five years ago and found employment at the Pro Hand Car Wash, where he became a hugely popular figure with both staff and customers.

In the wake of his paralysis, his boss, Dominik Gudowsik, who hails from a town near Gdansk, wants to pay tribute to his hard working friend.

“As you may all know, Jaroslaw Kula, my employee and good friend got paralysed from the neck down in July of this year,” Dominik said.

“I decided to help Jaroslaw out and came up with an idea. If weather permits, I invite you all for an open day, from 10am till 5pm at the Navvy car wash in Arklow. All money earned will be donated to him.

"If the weather is bad, we’ll do it the next Sunday. Please spread the news, and see you all then!”

Dorota Kula, Jaroslaw’s sister, has made a public appeal on behalf of her brother. She has raised more than €6,000 for the well liked car washer so far. Jaroslaw is said to be blown away by the generosity of the Arklow community, and beyond.

“He’s aware of the donations and they put a big smile on his face,” Dorota said.

“People ask me what the donations are for. I tell them, honestly, I don't know. It’s for anything and everything. The money could go on a wheelchair, or maybe a specialised bed will be required. We don’t know what kind of costs are coming, but they’re coming for sure.”

To support Jaroslaw visit his gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/fragile-mortality