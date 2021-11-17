Cannonball run to kick off at Powerscout Hotel in Wicklow

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball Ireland, (right) with Valerie Grogan at the launch of the new 4x4 Cannonball event. Photo; Kasia Farat

A new 4X4 supercar event will set off from Enniskerry on Friday, November 19.

Cannonball, the supercar spectacle, is expected to start its latest run from Powerscourt Hotel at 10 a.m. and organisers are inviting car enthusiasts to come and see the vehicles on the route.

This year, all Cannonball events are raising funds for the HOPE Foundation, an Irish charity which works with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

Cannonball has already raised €1,250,000 for charities and has been rolling since 2009.

The 4x4 Cannonball road-trip route will travel through Enniskerry, the Sally Gap, Glendalough and Hollywood as it makes its way towards Co. Kerry.

Organisers said the event is fully compliant with Covid-19 guidelines. Any car enthusiasts wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball Covid-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

A Bentley Bentayga E-Hybrid, , a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2 Range Rover SVRs, 3 Range Rover Sport P400, a Land Rover Defender 90, a BMW X5 M-Sport, a Land Rover Defender 110, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE will be among the vehicles taking part.

The headline sponsor of the Cannonball 4x4 road-trip is 4x4 Vehicle Hire Ireland amd the event is also sponsored by Karl Goodwin Motors and Majestic Ireland.