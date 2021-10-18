Cannabis with potential street value of up to €440,000 seized during raid of grow house in Glenmalure

Some of the cannabis plants seized from the property in Glenmalure.

WICKLOW Gardai raided a grow house in Glenmalure recently and discovered 55 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity.

The intelligence led operation involved members of the Wicklow District Drugs Unit assisted by uniformed members of the gardai.

The raid took place at around 11 a.m. last Tuesday and a male suspect was arrested at the scene and brought to Wicklow Garda Station for questioning. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).