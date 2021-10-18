Cannabis with potential street value of up to €440,000 seized during raid of grow house in Glenmalure

Premium
WICKLOW Gardai raided a grow house in Glenmalure recently and discovered 55 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity.
The intelligence led operation involved members of the Wicklow District Drugs Unit assisted by uniformed members of the gardai.
The raid took place at around 11 a.m. last Tuesday and a male suspect was arrested at the scene and brought to Wicklow Garda Station for questioning. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, which places a strong focus on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.
The grow house was discovered upstairs in the attic, which had been converted into a mini green-house so as to grow the cannabis plants. Each plant has the capacity to earn €8,000 when fully mature, meaning the 55 plants seized a potential street value of €440,000.
Lighting and heating equipment was also discovered upstairs in the attic and was also seized.