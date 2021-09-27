Cannabis with a value of €16,000 is seized in Bray

Bray Gardaí seized cannabis to the value of €16,000 last week at a house in the Lower Dargle Road area.

As a result of an intelligence led operation by Sgt Gerard Brennan of Bray District Drugs Unit, an address off the lower Dargle Road in Bray, was identified as a location where prolific drug dealing was occurring.

Gardaí attached to Bray District Drugs Unit saw numerous suspicious transactions at the front gate which they believed were drug transactions.

Gardaí stopped and searched the buyers and found them to have cannabis.

Gardaí got a search warrant and entered the house on Tuesday, September 21. They found a large amount of drugs hidden in the property.

The buyers in these transactions were also stopped and searched and found to be in possession of deals of cannabis herb.

A quantity of items related to drug dealing were also located at the address, according to gardaí.

A man in his 30s was questioned about the cannabis seized, and drug dealing which gardaí saw at the house.

He was released to appear at Bray District Court at a later date, as will the other individuals found buying cannabis.

“An Garda Síochána are committed to preventing and confronting crime in our communities,” they said in a statement.

“Gardaí in Bray will continue to target drug dealing at all levels in our community. They will also continue to focus on street level dealing in order to disrupt the business model of the dealers and prevent drugs getting onto the streets and into our community.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug related activity in Bray can contact Gardai in confidence on 01 6665300 or at the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or to talk to any garda.