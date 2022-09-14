Wicklow

Canadian finds Wicklow roots at Coollattin House – ‘I stood on the same plot of land that my great grandfather stood’

Over the past five years Canadian David Code delved deep into his Wicklow past and found a wealth of riches that have changed how he sees himself

David and Karen enjoying the wild flowers at the Avondale Treetop Walk. Expand
David's great-great-grandfather George Codd was a vestryman in Aghold parish in the 1700s. Expand
David Code with Karen Bysiewicz and Wicklow cousin Richard Codd at Glendalough. Expand
Eleanor Lee, Lex Smyth, Canadian Ambassador Her Excellency, Ms Nancy Smyth, Kevin Lee and Tom Jenkins at the Famine Summer School at Coolattin House on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Loved ones can only look on as their relatives emmigrate to Canada during the enactment at the Famine Summer School at Coolattin House on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
David and his partner Declan win the pool at Egan's Bar in Wicklow. Expand
A pint in the Dying Cow pub, where David's great-grandfather also drank. Expand

David's great-great-grandfather George Codd was a vestryman in Aghold parish in the 1700s.

David Code with Karen Bysiewicz and Wicklow cousin Richard Codd at Glendalough.

Eleanor Lee, Lex Smyth, Canadian Ambassador Her Excellency, Ms Nancy Smyth, Kevin Lee and Tom Jenkins at the Famine Summer School at Coolattin House on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Loved ones can only look on as their relatives emmigrate to Canada during the enactment at the Famine Summer School at Coolattin House on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

David and his partner Declan win the pool at Egan's Bar in Wicklow.

A pint in the Dying Cow pub, where David's great-grandfather also drank.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for Ontario teacher David Code. The father of two was one of 40 Canadian descendants who returned to their ancestral homes in Wicklow and Wexford last weekend, to attend the Shoeboxes International Summer School at Coollattin House in Shillelagh.

Throughout the first six decades of the nineteenth century there was a constant exodus from the Coolattin estate to Canada.

