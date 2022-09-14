Canadian finds Wicklow roots at Coollattin House – ‘I stood on the same plot of land that my great grandfather stood’

It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for Ontario teacher David Code. The father of two was one of 40 Canadian descendants who returned to their ancestral homes in Wicklow and Wexford last weekend, to attend the Shoeboxes International Summer School at Coollattin House in Shillelagh.

Throughout the first six decades of the nineteenth century there was a constant exodus from the Coolattin estate to Canada.

From the mid 1830’s onward, Earl Fitzwilliam, who owned the estate, assisted many thousands of his tenants in finding a new life across the Atlantic.

The summer school was organised by Eleanor Lee and her husband Kevin, who is the recognised authority on the history of the former estate.

When David and his wife, Karen Bysiewicz, were visiting Ireland five years ago, Kevin helped them research David’s ancestry.

After a lot of digging, Kevin unearthed David’s deep roots in two south Wicklow parishes, information he later published in his ‘Shoeboxes’ book. Not only that, he also discovered that they too were distant cousins.

We caught up with David just before he left Dublin for Ontario last week.

As he sat drinking his coffee in St Patrick’s Cathedral Park, savouring his last few moments on Irish soil, he reflected on his life-changing experiences on the Emerald Isle.

“It was a funny thing you know, my wife and I came here five years ago to see all the famous sites you hear about,” David began. “We had wanted to see Ireland and Scotland for the longest time.

“Not long after we had touched down in Dublin she said to me: ‘Your roots are Irish, why don’t you try to get in touch with someone?’.

“So, I spoke to a guy I know in Ontario and he told me Kevin Lee in Wicklow was the guy to speak to.

“So I reached out to Kevin the next day and he and his wife Eleanor kindly invited us over for some tea.

“Afterwards he invited us out for a walk, up to a homestead in Ballingate – my ancestral homestead.

“And, as I stood there, on the same plot of land that my great grandfather stood on more than a century ago, I just gushed. I burst into tears.

“My wife was just stood there spellbound, watching me blubber like a baby.

“The funny thing is, after seeing my reaction, she has almost become more enthusiastic about Irish family history than I am!”

After experiencing such a poignant moment, David became more interested in genealogy and family history. Through his own research, and with Kevin’s help, David discovered that his ancestors hailed from the Carnew and Aghold parishes.

Indeed, David and Karen spent a whole day in the Representative Church Body Library (RCBL) in Dublin, where they found out that one of his ancestors, George Codd, was a vestryman in Aghold parish multiple times in the 1700’s.

“We have all of the great administrative documents with George Codd’s signature on them, which was amazing to see,” an overjoyed David said. “That’s before the American revolution. So, for us, that’s really far back!

“I guess, in a sense, Irish people take their heritage for granted. But when we (Canadians) come back here, there’s a very emotional reunion with the land and with the people. It’s an intense experience.”

David explained that he was born very poor on a farm in Saskatchewan, a western Provence in Canada, just north of Montana.

He said that education became his passion after he realised it was the only way for him to grow beyond his station.

“Water on the farm was not fit for drinking, we had to drive five miles to a well,” David said. “It was a very difficult life. The work was hard and the pay was bad. My father was a farmer, as was his father, and his father before him. I just knew I had to get away from that life.

“Fortunately, I really enjoyed books and did well in school. I got a scholarship to Yale University and that was my ticket out.

“It was my big American dream moment, to rise above the challenges of my forefathers.

“My father never finished high school, neither did my mother.

“I watched them be intimidated all their lives by anyone who spoke with authority. So, I made a pledge to myself, that I was going to help people like my parents to understand.”

Throughout his illustrious career David has worked in a many roles across education and technology.

He was recently tasked with simplifying how complicated AI processes work, so that a team of high powered executives could understand them.

“Education is my life,” David said.

“That’s probably why it was so poignant for me to come back and discover my ancestor’s relationship, or lack thereof, with education.”

When Kevin Lee managed to uncover documentation of David’s great grandfather’s wedding, they discovered that both the bride and groom were illiterate.

“I looked at the church registry and there are simply two x’s where their signatures should be,” David said. “I was just so struck by that.

“My parents never finished their education either. It’s so interesting to think about how the challenge of education crosses that expanse of time.”

David said the cherry on the top of his trip was when he went for a pint in the famous Dying Cow Pub.

His guide, Kevin, assured him that there was a very good chance that his ancestors sat in the very same spot at some point in the 1700’s.

“I have to say a huge thank you to Kevin and Eleanor,” David said.

“They’ve really given me the context for the conditions my ancestors grew up in. It has really enriched my perspective on my family history.

“Consider things from my perspective: When I came to Ireland five years ago and had that great experience I had no idea of the existence of the Fitzwilliam estate, or how it affected my family’s lives.

“It was so amazing to find out that Earl Fitzwilliam reached down and picked up a massive clump of hundreds or thousands of neighbours on the Coollattin estate, and then transported them to Lanark county in Canada.

“Just that idea of transplanting an entire community is fascinating to me, that those Irish neighbours became Canadian neighbours.

“It’s really thanks to Kevin and Eleanor that all of these Canadians in Lanark have been able to realise this connection. Now they have someone to get in touch with.

“That’s the biggest gift Kevin and Eleanor have given to the Canadian community.

“They’ve given us a foothold, a launch pad. Somewhere we can begin to get in touch with our past.

“Without them I would have got nowhere. I don’t even know where I’d begin!”