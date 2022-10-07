Canadian Chamber of Commerce executives provided with action-packed itinerary for Wicklow visit

Gerry Ginty, Powerscourt Distillery (right), welcomes executives from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Lauren Lamonday, Tourism Ireland (left); and Marlene Burke, Fáilte Ireland (second right).

Executives from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce with Lauren Lamonday, Tourism Ireland (seventh right); and Marlene Burke, Fáilte Ireland (left), at Powerscourt Estate.

Catherine Fulvio (centre), Ballyknocken Cookery School, gives a scone-making lesson to executives from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Lauren Lamonday, Tourism Ireland (second right).

TWELVE senior executives from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are visiting Wicklow and Ireland this week.

Their visit has been organised by Tourism Ireland in Toronto, in partnership with Indus Travels and Aer Lingus, as well as Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the visit is for the executives to get to know Ireland and the many things to see and do here, equipping them to then lead ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ vacations in Ireland, boosting group travel to the island from Canada in 2023.

The group’s action-packed itinerary is showcasing Wicklow’s rich history and heritage, as well as the many reasons for Canadian groups to visit in the off-peak season. It includes the Powerscourt Estate and Distillery, Glendalough, and a scone-making lesson at Ballyknocken Cookery School.

Sandra Moffatt, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “We are delighted to partner with Indus and Aer Lingus to showcase some of our iconic and ‘bucket list’ experiences to this influential group of travel leaders from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"With year-round flights to Dublin from Toronto, we are excited to be welcoming back visitors in every season and encouraging group travel is a priority for Tourism Ireland. Our aim is that these influential guests will return home more enthused and excited about Wicklow and Ireland than ever – and continue to help us to grown Canadian visitor numbers in 2023.”