Camogie stars visit Bearna Chle NS

First and second class at Bearna Chle NS met Megan and Doireann Cullen and Muireann Fitzpatrick, members of Wexford's winning camogie team.

Junior and Senior Infants at Bearna Chle were visited by Megan and Doireann Cullen and Muireann Fitzpatrick, members of Wexford's winning camogie team.

Megan and Doireann Cullen and Muireann Fitzpatrick, members of Wexford's winning camogie team with third and fourth classes of Bearna Chle NS during their visit to the school.

Megan and Doireann Cullen and Muireann Fitzpatrick, members of Wexford's winning camogie team with fifth and sixth classes of Bearna Chle NS during their visit to the school.

Bearna Chlé NS welcomed some sporting stars for a special visit.

Members of Wexford’s winning camogie team, who are past pupils of the school, dropped in to say hello to pupils.

For the special occasion, the school’s Wicklow flags were replaced with a splash of purple and gold in the honour of the special guests.

Megan and Doireann Cullen, past pupils of Bearna Chlé and Muireann Fitzpatrick of Tarahill brought the trophy to each classroom, observing the school’s Covid-19 guidelines. They are members of the team who won the All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final against Armagh.

They signed hurls, helmets and notes for the delighted pupils.

The athletes also answered questions and gave the children a unique insight into how it felt in Croke Park on the day of the match and playing in front of a crowd again.

There was a great atmosphere in the school for the occasion and the pupils had plenty of questions for the sportstars.

Many of the pupils donned the Wexford colours on the day while others wore the officialWexford jersey to show their support and admiration for the camogie stars.