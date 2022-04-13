Calls for special meeting to look at pilot project to re-let social homes in Bray

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of a pilot project for the re-let of local authority social homes in Bray.

At a recent meeting of Wicklow County Council, a proposed pilot project for Council re-lets was discussed, following a request from Cllrs Grace McManus, Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien, and Cllr Joe Behan.

Re-let works are done by the Council to repair and improve housing units between tenancies. This pilot scheme proposes that some works would not be undertaken, subject to a review of the property. Houses would be allocated using a choice based letting system, which would allow approved applicants to apply for tenancies in nominated properties.

The project has been proposed by council officials as a way to deal with limited funding for the number of relets expected over the coming year, particularly in areas such as Bray. Council officials have said around 135 social homes are expected to become available countywide for re-letting in the coming year.

Cllr McManus said: “I appreciate from the outset that council officials are constrained by a lack of adequate funding for the number of re-lets that will occur in the town and county over the coming year. They are under pressure to provide as many units as quickly as possible for those on our social housing waiting list.

“However, at this stage I have several unresolved concerns around the policy in terms of quality, equality and sustainability. How do we ensure adequate standards for people who will pay us to rent these properties? How do we protect against future issues that may arise from this pilot project? What accountability mechanisms and paper trail will be in place for each of the units concerned?

“There are also more questions to be asked of the Department of Housing with regard to funding. Has this been raised with the National Housing Department as an emergency funding situation?”

Cllr McManus said a meeting of Bray Municipal District elected members and council officials has been requested to discuss the issues further. people we represent”

Cllr O’ Brien said “ This issue has not landed out of the blue. Successive Governments and their policies are at the root of the problems.

“At local level in my view we should not support or celebrate a proposal that means downgrading standards of refurbishment in local authority housing without fighting tooth and nail to prevent it.

“If the Government is not providing enough funds to refurbish homes to a proper standard before they are re-let then the Government is not committed to resolving the housing crisis.

Cllr O’Brien said a thorough risk assessment and analysis of options is required to select the best approach to the issue.

“It’s easy to say “people have a choice” when offered a home that hasn’t been refurbished up to previous standards but I would argue that people living in some of the circumstances that I come across do not have a choice! People in desperate situations will make sacrifices for themselves and their families. It’s on us to ensure a standard of quality.”

Cllr O’Brien called on the local authority to work to define the new policy and what it would mean for social tenants.