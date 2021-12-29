Calls for HSE to fill Bray Local Drugs and Alchol taskforce co-ordinator vacancy

Local councillors have backed calls for the HSE to provide a full-time co-ordinator for the Bray Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force.

The issue was discussed at the December meeting of the Bray Municipal District. Cllr Anne Ferris proposed a suspension of standing orders, which was agreed by other elected members of the district. Cllr Ferris’s motion was as follows: “the members of the Bray Municipal District Council support the urgent call from the Bray Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force for the HSE to provide a full-time co-ordinator. The Task Force has been without a co-ordinator for 3.5 out of the last five years. A full-time co-ordinator is urgently needed as soon as possible to ensure that the Task Force can continue to provide services to the vulnerable members of our community”.

Cllr Ferris said it is “disgraceful” that the taskforce had been without a co-ordinator for three and a half out of the last five years. She said contact had been made with the Minister of Health about the issue, who had directed queries to the HES.

“It’s very important to put pressure on. Dun Laoghaire is getting a full-time co-ordinator, we don’t want Bray not getting on,” Cllr Ferris said, adding that the taskforce co-ordinator provides support to the organisations working under the umbrella of the taskforce.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien highlighted that a huge amount of work had gone into a strategic plan for the taskforce, which he said could be at risk without a co-ordinator. The role could also help the taskforce, committee and the groups it represents to reach their full potential.

“I feel a disservice would be done to the vulnerable people the taskforce provides support for,” he said.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy offered her support to the motion put forward by Cllr Ferris.

“I chaired a taskforce which had the benefit of a full-time co-ordinator. I can’t believe the Bray taskforce has only had one part-time. It’s a vital role to support the committee and groups. You have my full support,” she added.

Cllr Ferris suggested the district write to the HSE and to the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly, who she said “as a TD representing Wicklow should take a personal interest” in the issue.