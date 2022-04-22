Calls for funding to be identified for N11/M11 upgrades

A Wicklow TD has called on the Government to find extra funding that would allow work on the proposed N11/M11 upgrade to continue.

The N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme is on hold as no funding was allocated to Wicklow County Council to continue the design process during 2022.

Social Democrats Deputy Jennifer Whitmore said: “news of the decision not to fund the long-touted upgrade to the N11/M11 road came as a huge disappointment for constituents in Wicklow. Since the end of Covid restrictions, traffic congestion on the N11 is increasing. The upgrade was focused on expanding public transport to reduce car dependency in the area, something that is much needed.

“Coupled with a lack of adequate public transport, the situation regarding this main route for commuters is worsening. Many constituents are concerned about road safety as drivers but also as pedestrians and bus users. Existing public transport is not meeting demand in the area.

“The decision not to fund the N11/M11 upgrade was short-sighted given the fact that existing public transport infrastructure is at maximum capacity and public transport has not been expanded along the N11 road. There are questions now as to whether there’s an opportunity for funding to be found elsewhere to get started on the proposed upgrade as soon as possible.”

Deputy Whitmore said she has written to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to ask for an update on the project and to ask him to consider if alternative sources of funding can be made available to allow the scheme to move forward.

Both the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which allocates funding for roads projects, have previously said they remain committed to the N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme.

TII has previously said that funding constraints mean that investment in major road projects must be phased,