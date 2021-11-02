Calls for enquiry into €98,000 cost to set up a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Arklow

There has been a call for an enquiry into the amount spent setting up a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Arklow, which closed before it had administered a single jab.

The HSE has confirmed that just over €98,000 was spent on the set up of the facility in Arklow, which closed its doors in May. Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady has called for an investigation into the use of public money to set up the vaccination centre. A spokesperson for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described the call as a “cheap political stunt”

A three-month contract agreed in March 2021 to use the Bay Suite at the Arklow hotel as a mass vaccination centre. While the facility was used for the schools vaccinations programme, the HSE confirmed in May that the facility would shut. A new Covid-19 vaccination centre later opened at the Kilanerin Community Centre.

In response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Brady, the HSE said the cost to fit out the Arklow vaccination centre was €40,632.44 with the licence fee at €58,200.

The HSE released Covid-19 vaccination centres’ overview in August which provided combined figures for the use of Arklow Bay Hotel and Kilanerin Community Centre. The cost of renting both facilities between March and September was €156,800 with €127,000 spent on fit out.

Deputy Brady called for an investigation into the decision-making process for vaccination centres, describing the Arklow facility as a “publicity opportunity” for Health Minister and Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly.

“I believe that there needs to be accountability and transparency when it comes to Ministers dishing out public funds for white elephants. This can only be achieved at this late juncture through a proper investigation into the decision making concerning the spending of the taxpayer’s money,” he said.

Deputy Brady said the Health Minister should be asked to “give a full account as to where the money was spent, and just as importantly, why it was spent, why the vaccine centre failed to open, and why there was only a three-month lease in place which ultimately resulted in the waste of nearly €100,000 of taxpayers money”.

A spokesman for Minister Donnelly said: ‘The Arklow Bay Hotel was used to oversee a highly successful schools vaccination programme. However, when the regulations changed allowing the reopening of hotels the owners of the Arklow Bay, as was their right, wanted to reopen their business.

“It needs to be recognised that the superb HSE staff overseeing the setting up of the vaccine centres were dealing with a rapidly evolving situation. Despite the complicated requirements for a vaccination centre, a second site was found less than 15 minutes from Arklow. It’s a cheap political stunt and an insult to the HSE teams who worked on setting up one of the best vaccination rollouts in the world to suggest an investigation is needed.

“Ireland has consistently been amongst the best in the EU for both the speed of the vaccination rollout and our vaccination uptake which is thanks to both the incredible work done by our HSE staff as well as the public’s overwhelming support for the vaccines.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​