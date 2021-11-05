Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Call to fast-track Hollywood bus stop in west Wicklow

Cllr Gerry O'Neill. Expand

Close

Cllr Gerry O'Neill.

Cllr Gerry O'Neill.

Cllr Gerry O'Neill.

wicklowpeople

Eimear Dodd

A call has been made for Baltinglass Municipal District to fast-track the long-awaited bus stop at Hollywood.

Councillor Gerry O’Neill (Ind) suggested that the district engineers could suggest possible locations for the bus stop to be installed on the N81 by the west Wicklow village. He argued this would be quicker than waiting for the process overseen by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to give the go-ahead for the project.

Blessington Area Engineer Pat Byrne said he would shortly present a consultant’s report about the proposed bus stop at Hollywood village to TII. Mr Byrne told councillors that the preparation of the consultant’s report is part of the process that TII is obliged to follow in order to give the go-ahead for a bus stop. There is “no way around it”, Mr Byrne said.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy