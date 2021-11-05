Call to fast-track Hollywood bus stop in west Wicklow

A call has been made for Baltinglass Municipal District to fast-track the long-awaited bus stop at Hollywood.

Councillor Gerry O’Neill (Ind) suggested that the district engineers could suggest possible locations for the bus stop to be installed on the N81 by the west Wicklow village. He argued this would be quicker than waiting for the process overseen by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to give the go-ahead for the project.

Blessington Area Engineer Pat Byrne said he would shortly present a consultant’s report about the proposed bus stop at Hollywood village to TII. Mr Byrne told councillors that the preparation of the consultant’s report is part of the process that TII is obliged to follow in order to give the go-ahead for a bus stop. There is “no way around it”, Mr Byrne said.