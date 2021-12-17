Call for wind farm benefit funds to stay in Wicklow

Wicklow councillors have backed a call for community benefit funds generated by offshore wind to stay in the county.

The issue was discussed at the December meeting after Cllr Peir Leonard sought a suspension of standing orders to request the local authority submit a letter to the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications ahead of the closure of a public consultation about the management of community benefit funds.

Cllr Leonard’s motion stated as follows: “that Wicklow County Council email the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications outlining its wishes for any future Community Benefit Funding generated from the Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) be managed at a local community/council level and not by Central Government”.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Shay Cullen said he was supportive of the motion, but the council had already sent a report to the Department.

Cllr Leonard said she was not aware that a letter had been sent, and suggested all councillors add their support to this.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke backed Cllr Leonard’s proposal to “make sure we get that message across very strongly that we want local control over the community benefit fund”.

Council officials confirmed an email would be sent to the Department ahead of the submissions deadline.