Call for Wicklow County Council to speed up funding for footpaths

CLLR Gail Dunne is calling on Wicklow County Council to speed up their allocation for footpath repairs for all five municipal districts in the Garden County.

Cllr Dunne wants the local authority to expedite the process so much needed footpath repairs can be carried out in the areas covered by Wicklow Municipal District.

He stated: “Each Municipal District is due to get funding and I am keen that Wicklow County Council very much get moving because there are loads of footpaths in the Wicklow district which urgently require works and repairs. You have lots of older estates, especially in Wicklow town and surrounding areas, which were built in the 1970s and you can now see the footpaths are starting to crack up.

“The announcement was first made around three months ago but the actual breakdown of the allocations to each district still hasn’t taken place. You also have newer estates experiencing problems whereby the roots of trees that were planted are now causing problems with the footpaths. I am being inundated with calls from concerned residents.

“Wicklow town and the District needs confirmation of this allocation so we can start work. We have a new District Engineer in Pat Clarke, who is doing a wonderful job, and we need to give him an opportunity to see what works can be carried out. If the money is there, lets spend it.”