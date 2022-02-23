Call for volunteers to operate Wicklow RNLI shop

WICKLOW RNLI is looking for new volunteers to run its shop located on the East Pier.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

Bernie Jarrett has been fundraising for Wicklow RNLI for the past ten years and is the current shop manager.

She said; “My first interaction with the RNLI was as a child when I would go down to the golf club with my father who was a golfer. There was a collection box there in the shape of a lifeboat house and when you put money into it, the lifeboat would launch down the slip.

“I loved it and was always drawn to it. It was years later when I was a member of the choir in Wicklow town that I was approached by an RNLI fundraiser who was retiring and asked if I would be interested in helping out. I attended the AGM and was impressed with what I heard and got involved.’

Bernie finds the experience of working in the shop as a volunteer most rewarding.

She said; “I remember working one Christmas in the shop and we had just finished the Christmas raffle and I was standing outside in the lashing rain waiting for people to collect prizes. As I was waiting, the lifeboat was requested to launch on a call out. I watched as the volunteer crew ran from every direction to the station to get kitted out and on to the lifeboat and go to the aid of someone in trouble. In that moment, I realised what I was doing here. It is rewarding to know that in some small way by giving your time you have helped to raise the vital funds to help save lives at sea.’

Now Bernie is encouraging others to get involved.

“You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst volunteering at a shop and you become part of an incredible team. If you enjoy meeting and interacting with people, are confident to make a sale and have a couple of hours a week to dedicate to the lifeboat, it really is a role you will love.’

Further information on how to volunteer to work in the shop is available at https://rnli.org/.