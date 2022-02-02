Call for planners to give monthly updates at Greystones district meetins

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District are to seek monthly updates from the local authority’s planning section due to the volume of development in the area.

The topic came up during a discussion of the process for adding structures to the county’s record of protected structures (RPS).

District administrator Richella Wood told councillors that the district had received correspondence about the proposed development of a site known as Honeybrook Cottage, which is currently going through the planning process.

Ms Wood said general information had been requested from the planning section, who advised that anyone can suggest a property is added to the list of protected structures. However, the next review of the RPS would take place as part of the next County Development Plan (CDP).

The planning section said it is not possible to add to the register at this stage of the current CDP process, which will cover the period to 2027.

Cllr Derek Mitchell (FG) noted that the next CDP is “a long time away”. He suggested councillors request the planning section re-consider this view.

Cllr Tom Fortune (Ind) said it is a “serious issue for us as councillors” and suggested a more proactive approach is required from public representatives.

He proposed that a senior official from Wicklow County Council’s planning section should attend the monthly meeting of the district to have a general discussion about developments in the area.

He argued that elected representatives are not being made aware of proposals early enough in the planning process and must be more aware of the issues to reflect constituents’ concerns about sustainable development in the district.

“We are elected by the public and they expect us to speak on their behalf, but we are not getting the opportunity,” he said.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) called the planning section’s response in relation to adding to the RPS “unsatisfactory”. He argued that there is an opportunity to submit amendments as part of the current CDP process.

Cllr Lourda Scott (Gr) said the district could try to add an amendment to the CDP to add a structure to the RPS. She suggested the district also write to the Council’s Chief Executive about the issue.

“This is something that has slipped through the cracks, we’ve not made the plan yet” she said, adding that the district should be able to propose an amendment to the CDP.

Cllr Jodie Neary (SD) argued that Delgany has a “huge amount of architectural value” that has not been fully explored. She suggested a review is carried out as other properties could also be added to the register.

Cllr Neary suggested amending Cllr Fortune’s proposal to invite a planning official to attend the meeting on a quarterly basis to answer general questions from elected members. There is a lot of development in the district and this discussion could help councillors to understand the process, she said.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) also backed Cllr Fortune’s suggestion that planning officials attend meetings to answer questions from elected members.

Cllr Walsh expressed the view that the new process to replace the strategic housing development planning system should be more consultative. He said he would support the idea of inviting planning officials to attend the meeting on a quarterly basis.

Cllr Fortune said a senior planning official should be invited to attend the meetings monthly, as a quarterly basis would not be enough.

Cllr Scott said the availability of staff in the planning section may determine if they can attend meetings of the district.

Elected members agreed that the district would put forward an amendment to the current CDP and try to add a structure to the RPS.