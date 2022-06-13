Call for new film museum to be built in Bray

A local councillor wants to see a new film museum developed on Bray's Main Street near the new Bray Central shopping centre. File photo.

There has been a call for a new museum to be created in Bray to showcase the town's connection to the film industry.

Councillor Rory O’Connor said he has written to the Minister for Culture and Tourism Catherine Martin urging her to explore the creation of a new film museum in Bray.

Bray has a long and rich association with the film industry, due to the the presence of Ardmore Studios.

Cllr O’Connor pointed out that the owner of Ardmore Studios is set to build to build a €300 million film and TV campus in Greystones.

“Bray, which is currently Ireland’s ninth-largest town, has no full-time museum and that needs to change. We need to make the most of what’s happening in the county,” Cllr O’Connor said.

"The Bray Central development is making good progress and I believe we should be looking at ways to enhance its draw for visitors. This can be done by using vacant buildings near the location of Bray Central and putting a film museum there.

"This will bring a whole new life to the Main Street with visitors from all around the world coming to see the museum and boosting business for all. I’ve written to the Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin with this suggestion. I think Wicklow is on the cusp of turning into one of Europe’s top destinations for films, and with that the creation of thousands of jobs.”

The Garden County itself is also a favourite location for film and TV productions including ‘Excalibur’, ‘The Tudors’ and ‘Conversations with Friends’. ‘Disenchanted’ and ‘Vikings’ are among the big budget productions which have used locations across the county in recent years.

A new series of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is currently in production in the county.

Wicklow is also home to Ashford Studios and Wicklow County Council is developing a content hub at the Clermont Campus in Rathnew.

Elected members of Wicklow County Council were told by council officials in December 2021 that the production of ‘Disenchanted’ could bring economic boost to Enniskerry in the region of €20 million.

Councillors have also been told that there is huge demand from filmmakers for permission to shoot TV, films and adverts at publicly owned locations in the county.