Call for maintenance at Greystones park to discourage antisocial behaviour

A call has been made to improve the appearance of Dr Ryan Park in Greystones to make it less likely to attract antisocial behaviour.

Greystones Councillor Derek Mitchell points out that particular areas of the park are looking dishevelled and in need of some maintenance and care. He said there was a need for appropriate fencing in places and public lighting enhancements to allow users of the park feel more secure at night in particular.

Cllr Mitchell at October’s Greystones Municipal District Council meeting reminded those present that the park was once on the outskirts of the town is now very much a central amenity and should be treated as such.

Read More

It was agreed that there is a need for vegetation to be cut back and trees to be tended to and Cllr Mitchell feels this would go towards reducing antisocial behaviour to a degree in the area.

Cllr Mitchell reminded the council that the park “has one of the best views in Wicklow, with attractive views of the Great and Little Sugar Loaf, Bray Head, the town and sea.”

He added: “We need to do something so that people can walk safely through it at night. We need to come up with a plan.”

Cllr Stephen Stokes agreed that there was an increase in antisocial behaviour and pointed to the southern end of the park in particular as an area that should get attention.

He said he believed contrary to the northern end it was more facilitating to those intent on being antisocial and its appearance encouraged irregular gatherings.

It was agreed that the situation would be looked without any firm commitment to dealing with it. The meeting was told that ‘due to outdoor and engineering staff shortages nothing can be done at present’.