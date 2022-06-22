Butterfly workshop at Brittas Bay this Sunday

Anyone interested should meet at South Beach Car Park, Brittas Bay, at 11 a.m..

BUTTERFLIES are a welcome sign of Summer and the Heritage Office of Wicklow County Council invites people to attend a free identification and recording workshop at Brittas Bay taking place this Sunday, June 26th, at 11 a.m..

All records gathered will be shared with the National Biodiversity Data Centre and will contribute to our national scientific knowledge base.

This ‘Citizen Science’ initiative is part of a programme of ongoing biodiversity management works co-ordinated by Wicklow County Council at this important EU protected coastal dune system.

Participants will find out more about the ecology and life cycle of these colourful invertebrates and will assist conservation efforts by recording the species they observe along an established transect.

“Dune systems are biodiversity rich and provide vital ecosystem services including mitigating against the effects of Climate Change. Our biodiversity efforts are focussed on reinforcing the health of the dune system, and butterflies, as an ‘indicator species’ are a good way of measuring this,” said Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council.

The workshop will be led by Alan Lauder, project ecologist. Anyone interested should meet at South Beach Car Park, Brittas Bay, at 11 a.m.. The workshop, which last approximately two hours, is free but normal car park fee applies.

Anyone interested is advised to register by email to wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie. In the case that weather is unsuitable, participants will be notified and the event will be rescheduled.