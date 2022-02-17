Busy night for Wicklow fire crews as high winds bring down trees

Member of the Greystones fire crew helps to remove a fallen tree at Windgates.

Fire crews in Greystones and Wicklow had a busy night on duty on Tuesday as high winds lead to a number of tree falls.

It comes as the county braces itself with two storms set to hit Ireland in the coming days.

Fire crews responded to six callouts in the early hours of Wednesday, February 16 of roads blocked by fallen trees and other debris due to high winds caused by the approach of Storm Dudley.

Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries or serious damage to property following from the tree falls though motorists were urged to take extra care on the roads.

A crew from Wicklow town helped to deal with a fallen tree that was a hazard to motorists in Newcastle. Fallen trees and debris were also removed from roads in Ballyronan and at Windgates.

In one of these incidents, a section of builders' hoarding had become dislodged by Storm Dudley in the Killincarrig area of Greystones at around 4 a.m.

Fire crews also worked with the ESB to remove a fallen tree lying on powerlines at Templecarrig. The road was closed for a period of time while repairs were carried out by ESB Networks crews.