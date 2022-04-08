Busy junction in Bray to close over May Bank Holiday weekend for works

A section of the Quinsboro Road is to be closed over the May Bank Holiday weekend while works are carried out at Bray Train Station.

Wicklow County Council said the temporary closure is needed to allow for works to be carried out at the Bray Level Crossing and adjacent points and crossings.

The temporary road closure extends from the junction of Quinsboro Road and Florence Road and the junction of Quinsboro Road and Strand Road.

The road will be closed from 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 inclusive.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the footbridge at the level crossing during the works.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes. East bound traffic should divert via Albert Avenue and west bound traffic will be diverted be via Seapoint Road and Sidmonton Avenue.

All high vehicles and HGVs will be diverted via the Putland Road, though the local authority highlighted that there will be no access to Bray Seafront for HGVs and high vehicles during the period of the temporary road closure.