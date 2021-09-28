Burst water main in Newtownmountkennedy causing water outages and low pressure

Urgent repairs are being carried out in Newtownmountkennedy and Kilcoole following a significant burst to a 200mm water main on the Woodstock road area leaving some homes without water.

The burst main is impacting homes and businesses in Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole Village and surrounding areas. Crews are on site working to restore the water supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water has said that whilst every effort has been made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible through reconfiguring the network, some homes and businesses will be impacted by disruption to their supply including low pressure and outages.

Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take between one and two hours to return as water refills the network.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to carry out the repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.”