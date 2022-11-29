Bumper Christmas Festival schedule announced for Rathdrum

The Rathdrum Christmas Festival group have announced an extensive schedule of events as part of the village’s annual Christmas festivities.

The almost two decade old festival of family fun will kick-off this year on Wednesday, November 30 at 7.30 p.m. with a magical music concert at St Saviours Church.

Performers on the night will include acclaimed artists Liam Kinsella and Leslie Dowdall, The Avondale Community College Choir, Sleigh Belles, Avril O’Toole and Robert Casey, Kathryn Noone and Chairde and Denis and John Nolan.

Tickets for the concert are €12 and are available from Avondale Sports, or at the door on the night, and refreshments will be served afterwards.

On Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. The Corner House pub will ring in the season of giving with a refined evening of wine tasting. With connoisseurs across the county clambering for the €20 tickets, don’t delay and enquire at Centra in Rathdrum today!

There will be a screening of a special family Christmas movie in Centra (upstairs) the following evening, on Friday, December 2 at 6.30 p.m. Tickets are €3 per child, with adults going free, and include a treat bag. Children are welcome to bring a blanket and get cosy and must be accompanied by an adult.

Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, Parnell Memorial Park will host an enchanting Christmas market. There will be lots of family friendly events, Christmas treats and surprises throughout the day, including carol singing and Santa’s big arrival, which is set for 4.30 p.m.

The Christmas Festival will conclude on Sunday, December 4 with a 5km ‘Santa Dash’ at 10 a.m. followed by a fire works finale in Parnell Memorial Park at 5 p.m. The first 100 entrants to the Santa Dash will receive a t-shirt and bag. There is a €5 entry fee for children, €10 for adults, or €20 for a family of four.

A spokesperson for the Rathdrum Christmas Festival committee said: “For the past 19 years our town has been lit up brightly each Christmas. Unfortunately, the existing lights have been repaired and patched up over the years, but they are no longer fit for purpose.

“We’ve been fortunate to receive a LEADER grant through County Wicklow Partnership to cover 75 per cent of the cost of replacing the lights. However, we need to fundraise to cover the remaining lighting cost and insurance, electricity, and costs associated with the festival.

“Things will be a little different this year,” they added. “The lights will run up and down the main street rather than across. We’ve also got some exciting new additions to the display.

“We’ve had so much support over the years and we hope you can continue to support us this year.”

You can support the Rathdrum Christmas Festival by visiting gofundme.com/f/9tfg9