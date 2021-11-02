Budget brought to life for pupils

CASTLETOWN National School students got to grips with how Budget 2022 worked all thanks to local journalist Micheal O’Scannail.

Fifth and sixth classs pupils were divided into lobby groups and featured in a package prepared for RTÉ’s News2Day which Micheál presents.

Using chocolate golden coins, the students had to make the decision on how to spend the money based on the needs of different groups, such as civil servants and school teachers, farmers, those in the arts and those in construction.

Principal Emer Russell said that it was a great experience from many perspectives.

“Working on this feature enabled the children to have an opinion on the country’s budget and they prepared for the visit by discussing where the country’s money would be best invested. I believe it is really important to foster the children’s independent thought and social consciences so that they are prepared when they reach voting age and know that their voices count. The RTÉ News2Day experience was a really fun way of learning about the country’s finances and we are very grateful to Micheál and his team for the opportunity.”

It was not the school’s first time to feature on News2Day, but Ms Russell said that it’s always an experience.

“The children were enabled to experience the process of making a segment for television; the cuts, the outtakes, audio and visuals. Exploring film and digital media is an exciting way for children to learn and to have the opportunity to interact with people who work in this field was invaluable”.

The children also discussed other areas of the budget, such as climate, mental health as well as housing.

They all agreed that these were the most important topics, but all related in a lot of ways to Covid-19 and its aftermath.

Fifth class pupil Isobelle Roland said that she believed that some of the budget should go to mental health, especially because of Covid.

“A lot of people without families haven’t been able to socialise because of Covid. Some money ‘should go to paying counsellors to go to people’s houses and chat to them to make them feel less lonely,” she said.