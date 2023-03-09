BrookLodge & Macreddin Village up for two Good Food Ireland Awards

BrookLodge & Macreddin Village near Aughrim has been shortlisted for two titles at the Good Food Ireland Awards.

Finalists have been announced for 16 awards with winners to be revealed on Monday, April 17 at The K Club in County Kildare.

BrookLodge and Macreddin Village has been shortlisted for Culinary Haven of the Year and the Sustainability Award.

They face six rivals in their bid for the Sustainability Award, with GROW HQ from Waterford, Connemara Smokehouse from Galway, Oriel Sea Salt from Louth, Fish City in Antrim, Atlantis of Kilmore Quay in Wexford and O' Shea Farms in Kilkenny all nominated.

In the Culinary Haven of the Year category, the Wicklow establishment is up against The Bushmills Inn, Co Antrim, Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh. Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork, Killeen House Hotel & Rozzers Restaurant, Kerry. Cashel House Hotel, Galway, Rathmullan House, Donegal and Ghan House, Louth.

Part of the village since 1999, BrookLodge has always championed organic food and sustainability, harnessing local geothermal energy to power under-floor heating and air conditioning, carbon-neutral wood chip burners to provide hot water for sinks and showers, and using water from their own well for bottled drinking water throughout the complex.

They also have five electric vehicle charging points available free of charge to guests.

Their restaurant, the Strawberry Tree, is Ireland’s only restaurant certified by the Organic Trust with full-time foragers constantly seeking out ingredients from the land.

These are some of the measures that were analysed by an independent panel of Irish and International leaders, who shortlisted the winners of the Good Food Ireland Awards. The nominees were subject to meeting strict criteria through onsite inspection and now the expert panel will select the overall winner, following mystery inspections and assessments.

The public also has the opportunity to cast their votes for their favourite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Award. The shortlist will be drawn from the finalists in all other categories. Online voting began will remain open until Monday, March 20.

Other awards of recognition will include Outstanding Contribution to Food Production, Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food/Drink Internationally and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Returning for the first time since pre-Covid, the awards – proudly sponsored by Kerrygold, Irish Farmers Association, Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland and National Dairy Council – will be opened by guest of honour, Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and attended by some 300 guests including business owners, Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders. Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, will deliver the afternoon’s Key Note speech.

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland, says: "There is great excitement around the return of the Good Food Ireland Awards.

"All of those wonderful businesses who have made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink, setting it in a cultural context to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance.

"All the judges would like to extend our congratulations to them all and wish everyone the best of luck for the April 17."