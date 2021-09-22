Broadband information event in Greystones

National Broadband Ireland will hold an event in Greystones to inform people about their plans for the district.

NBI is delivering the National Broadband Plan across the country on behalf of the Government

They will host a pop-up event in Tesco Greystones on Friday, September 24 and 25, with the event taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 2,836 premises in the townlands in the Kilcoole Intervention Area, which includes Greystones, Newtownmountkennedy, Coyne’s Cross, and Newcastle, among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

They aim to give more people an opportunity to learn about the National Broadband Plan, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Kilcoole and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on-hand to register people for future updates on the rollout in their area.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said: “National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of north Wicklow and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode.”

Once these premises are available to order these customers can choose their broadband services from a retail service provider (RSPs) of their choice.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the National Broadband Plan provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide. These facilities - which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites - will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. There are nine Broadband Connection Points in Wicklow, six of which have already been connected, including Ballycooge Community Hall, Ballinacor GAA Club, Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence, Brockagh Resource Centre and Wicklow County Campus.

In total, there are 14,871 premises in the Kilcoole Intervention Area (IA) in County Wicklow, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 23 per cent of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, County Wicklow will see a total investment of €59 million in the new high speed fibre network.