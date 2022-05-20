Brinks van transporting money catches fire on the N11

A Brinks Van caught fire near Rathnew just before 8.30 a.m.

A Brinks Allied Security van containing a substantial amount of cash caught fire on the N11 near Rathnew on Friday morning.

The van was driving southbound between Junction 16 and Junction 17 when smoke began to billow out of the engine. The driver managed to pull the vehicle over the side of the road and exited the van before the flames started to take hold.

Units from Wicklow and Rathdrum Fire Services attended the scene at 8.30 a.m. and quickly had the situation under control, though the Brinks van was totally destroyed.

The money carried on board the van was secured in a fire-proof container and it was hoped that the cash was still salvageable following the blaze.

The road was closed for a short period while the Fire Services tackled the flames.