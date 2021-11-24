Bringing Christmas Home is launched by Arklow cafe

Some of the gift bags that will go out from Arklow Loaves and Fishes cafe.

Arklow’s Loaves and Fishes cafe has launched their Christmas 2021 campaign, “Bringing Christmas Home”.

Following on from their successful 2020 campaign, this year they are once again providing food for people who need it.

For Christmas 2020 Loaves and Fishes couldn't have their usual fun-filled day in the Centre on the Wexford Road where they would cook a full Christmas meal for anyone who wanted it and have live music.

Meals were pre-cooked with storage and reheating instructions for the meal to ensure food safety.

The cafe fed well over 200 people in 2020, up considerably from the average of about 90 in the centre in previous years.

This year the cafe aims to provide this service for households all over Arklow and are delighted to be “Bringing Christmas Home” for so many families.

The cafe’s Christmas boxes contain dinner for every member of the household, fizzy drinks, cranberry sauce, a family size box of sweets and a small gift for everybody.

The service is free and confidential.

Please contact Loaves and Fishes on their Facebook page or call 087 7756 736 to register.

The service is volunteer-led and is paid for by donations. Anybody wishing to help, fundraise or donate money is encouraged to get in touch.