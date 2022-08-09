Brian Sinnott earns new role as helm of Wicklow RNLI inshore lifeboat

BRIAN Sinnott has been appointed Helm for the Wicklow RNLI volunteer crew having passed out with flying colours.

RNLI Assessor Alan Pryce put Brian through a rigorous exercise, with Brian up to the challenge as he was passed out as helm of the inshore lifeboat. Thanks are also passed onto RNLI Trainer and Assessor Helena Duggan and the volunteer crew for the training and support provided to Brian as he prepared for his new role.

As a helm with Wicklow RNLI, Brian will be in charge of the inshore lifeboat during launching, at sea and during recovery, as well as being responsible for the safety of the crew on board.