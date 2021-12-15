Brian Cleary to climb mountains in Ecuador to fundraise for Bray Lakers

Bray man Brian Cleary is taking on a major challenge to raise funds for Bray Lakers.

Experienced hill walker Brian plans to summit two mountains in Ecuador over a two week period. He travelled to Ecuador on December 5 and plans to return home to Ireland on Saturday, December 18.

During the two-week trek, Brian will climb the 2,630m Chimborazo mountain and the 5,897m Cotopaxi mountain as part of a group of 12 climbers, who will meet for the first time in Ecuador.

“You summit at night about 11 at night ad it takes 10 to 12 hours to get to the top then back to the base,” Brian said. “You do it at night as the snow and ice will be more solid and packed.”

A keen hill walker, Brian developed a love of the outdoors at an early age following trips to Glendalough and the Wicklow Mountains.

He is no stranger to taking on challenges like this and has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro. In 2018, he travelled to Nepal, reaching the Mount Everest base camp.

Brian has been training hard for this challenge with regular sessions at the gym supplemented by hill walks. He decided he would also try to raise funds to support Bray Lakers as part of this challenge.

“I’ve done stuff for Lakers over the years and I felt if I’m going to do something like this, why not try to raise some money for a charity that’s close to everyone’s heart in Bray?,” he said.

His fundraising efforts have been supported by friends, family and his employer. Brian is hoping to raise €5,000 to support the local organisation.

“Lakers do a phenomenal job in Wicklow,” he said.

When asked if he had concerns about travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, Brian said he will follow the public health rules in the same way that he follows the rules when hiking on a mountain.

“You follow the rules on the mountains, you’ve got to follow the rules on Covid-19.”

While family and friends are very supportive, Bridan said some have expressed concerns.

“Some people are nervous, but I’ll be fine. I won’t take risks. Everyone will come down safe and I’ll come home safe.” he added.

More information about Brian’s challenge is available at idonate.ie/fundraiser/11420508_brian-clearys-2-peak-challenge-in-ecuador.