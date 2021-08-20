Bressie to join 200km ‘Mindfulwest run’ from Greystones to Tarmonbarry

Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin, musician, founder of A Lust for Life, will join this year’s Mindfulwest Run, from County Wicklow to County Roscommon.

A group of 25 men and women will set out on the morning of September 9 and run for three days.

Greystones man Ross Thomspon was one of the founders and in the inaugural group to take on the challenge last year.

Their first year out, they raised a total of €50,000 for A Lust for Life and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Since then, Bressie has moved to Greystones, and agreed to hit the road with the local group.

A Lust for Life is a mental health charity which provides a range of supports and campaigns and aims to fight stigma surrounding mental health difficulties.

‘We find ourselves running across the country again,’ said Ross.

He is one of a group of friends who have been running together for some years, and last year decided to create the ‘Mindful West’ challenge.

One of their reasons for picking A Lust for Life was the link between good mental health and physical exercise

This time, their route will take them along the Royal Canal, rather than the Grand Canal as last year.

They will go from Greystones to Dublin and then take the ‘famine trail’ along the canal greenway route.

Their first stop will be at Enfield in Kildare.

On the second day they will head for Bressie’s home town, Mullingar, before finishing in Tarmonbarry on the third day.

Last year there were 18 participants in Mindfulwest and this year a group of 25 people will depart from Greystones.

They are down to the final couple of weeks of training before they get started.

People who want to support the cause in some way will have the opportunity to join in by signing up for a ‘virtual run’ at alustforlife.com.

Those participants will be asked for a €25 donation and will receive a bandana, certs and medals for their achievements.

Last year, the run was supposed to take place in April and was postponed three times before they had a chance to go ahead in September.

There was a period of time of lower restrictions which allowed them to head west.

‘It was quite amazing to be unleashed across the country,’ said Ross. ‘A tail wind was behind us from Greystones all the way to Galway.’

He said that everyone is very excited now after training all summer.

Two of last year’s runners were novices, one of whom, Síle Nolan, had never run more than 3km. ‘She ran 30km plus a day, and eventually did her first marathon on day three,’ said Ross.

Karen Kelly, he said, did 50km days, and a marathon on her first day – her first time doing such a distance.

‘It was very special and magical,’ he said. ‘We each took a stone or pebble from Greystones to carry across the country in our pockets. It represented the mental or emotional weight people carry in their lives.’

In a symbolic gesture, they each dropped their pebbles into the sea in Salthill.