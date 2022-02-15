Bray’s Two Chaps deli and Adventure HQ team up

Two Chaps deli and Adventure.HQ are set to team up

‘Two Chaps’ deli in Bray is set to team up with hiking business, Adventure.HQ.

The deli was opened by two Greystones chaps, Andrew Mowatt and Conor Costello, in September 2021 at the rear of Strand Road near Bray Dart Station.

Conor Costello said they decided to partner with Adventure.HQ after developing a friendship with Jonathon Dowd and Lar Stoutt of the popular hiking business.

“We share a love of outdoors and started going for runs and swims together,” Conor Costello said.

They decided to suggest a new collaboration, which got a positive response from potential customers. As part of the new venture,‘Two Chaps’ deli will provide lunch for people taking part in hikes organised by Adventure.HQ.

“When they book tickets for a hike, they’ll get the option to add lunch,” Conor said.

Hikers will be able to choose either the chicken and cheddar sandwich or the roasted cauliflower sandwich along with ‘Two Chaps’ own trail mix and powerballs.

“It’s the type of food that will last the hike, made with all natural ingredients,” Conor said.

There are other plans in the works as part of the Two Chaps Deli X Adventure.HQ partnership, which will be revealed over the coming months.

Meanwhile, the ‘Two Chaps’ deli are also starting a Saturday night running club. Andrew and Conor plan to complete a 5km run, starting from their deli at 6 p.m. towards the Cliff Walk. and back again

“It’ll be a nice easy pace,” Conor said, as the idea is that people will be able to run and have a chat at the same time.

Andrew and Conor have been thinking about starting a club for some time, where people could meet for a run, swim or hike. However, their plans were put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There’s been a really positive reaction to the idea of the club since they announced their plans on social media. Forus, the Greystones running club, shared advice and tips with the pair.

Andrew and Conor are thrilled with the success of the deli since it opened six months ago. They have lots of plans for the future, including more signs to let people know about the deli.

“We’ve made lots of friends, which is the biggest plus,” Conor added.