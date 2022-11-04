Bray’s Luke O’Neill set to appear on the Late Late Show

Bray native Professor Luke O’Neill will be on tonight’s special Late Late Show.

Luke will champion some innovative technological products on RTE’s flagship talk show and will also discuss his enduring love of science and what exactly makes us human.

The Late Late’s ‘Taking Care of Business Special’ will showcase the very best of Irish produce and Christmas gift ideas from small-to-medium-sized businesses, that are the backbone of our national story.

RTE says hundreds of Irish businesses answered a call out by the show from Ryan Tubridy and the best pitches were selected from across the country. Tonight viewers will see 16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all corners of the country and will showcase their products.

Sculpted by Aimee's Aimee Connolly will be on the show to talk about how her part-time job on the shop floor helped her create a multi-million-euro business.

Award-winning architectural designer Hugh Wallace will introduce a range of cutting-edge Irish design products for the home.

Anna Haugh, one of Ireland’s leading culinary talents, will introduce us to some amazing Irish food products in our Taking Care of Business Special. She will also talk about opening her new pop-up restaurant in Dublin and her role as a new judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.

The Late Late Show will also exhibit a host of products from dozens of additional Irish businesses throughout the show.

Three businesses will each be surprised with a €15,000 bursary, plus there will be plenty of surprises along with familiar faces on the night

Irish TikTok sensation, 21-year-old pianist Jamie Duffy from Co Monaghan will also make an appearance.