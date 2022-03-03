Bray’s Christian Tamayo wins top design award

Christian Tamayo with his winning design for the SONAS 2022 Bathroom of the year. Photo Fennell Photography.

Bray’s Christian Tamayo has won a prestigious interior design award.

Christian was chosen as the winner of the SONAS Bathrooms and Technological University Dublin 2022 SONAS Bathroom Design of the Year in a competition held in association with the Interiors Association of Ireland.

Students of the Honours BA Degree in Interior Design were asked to create a luxury bathroom for a contemporary hotel. Christian’s winning bathroom design will feature at SONAS exhibitions in Spring 2022.

Christian is a third year student and a former pupil of Woodbrook College. He said the bathroom was inspired by Japandi, a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian style.

“The design is composed of various interpretations of forms derived from stones that are rounded and organic-like or rough and raw.

"The main goal for this bathroom was to create a balanced space for a public or private bathroom that brings a fresh and breathable atmosphere to relax in, to feel like ‘home’. A home that can be described as a place where one feels safe, a place of comfort.

“The matte black ­structures like the toilets, lighting, taps and basins break up the elements of softness and rawness to the natural materials; marble stone and wood.

"A consistent amount of organic shapes and forms have been used to bring the user a contrast of visual interest between the horizontals and verticals and the curved or rounded features.

"Picture a beach, the line of the horizon against the free‑owing waves that eventually become ripples and closer to shore, that has a cluster of rocks of all shapes and sizes, all are of significance in the harmony of what nature can bring to a person and make them feel.

"The overall colour scheme and use of raw materials is simple and brings a classic timeless look. The use of the colour green throughout the space gives it a fresh feel, perfect for users that seek that slice of colour.

"The space is full of muted tones making it pleasing to look at and be easily varied into a different colour scheme of what the user desires,” he said.

Interior Design Programme Head Neville Knott said: “This has been a really exciting competition for our students. As SONAS Bathrooms are the largest supplier of bathroom products in Ireland, there has been great opportunities to explore a variety of themes and styles in bathroom design with products from their extensive range.

"Working on real life projects is always a great experience for tomorrow’s designers and these students have really risen to the occasion with a wide range of amazing designs. I extend my congratulations to Christian.”

Richard Sloan, MD of SONAS Bathrooms said: “There has been an extraordinarily high standard in entries to the competition and we really enjoyed the creativity of these students. SONAS Bathrooms are proud to support the next generation of designers.

"Sustainability, wellness, and technology all have a role to play in the modern bathroom. It will be wonderful to bring the winning bathroom to life in our showrooms.”